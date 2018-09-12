US slaps sanctions on Libyan militia leader Jadhran for attacks on oil facilities

The US Treasury Department has slapped sanctions on Ibrahim Jadhran, the leader of a militia in Libya for attacks on the country’s oil facilities. Washington said on Wednesday that Jadhran’s attacks “robbed the Libyan people of billions of dollars in oil revenue,” AP reported. The action is part of a push to take forceful action against “rogue criminals and militia forces who undermine peace and security.” It blocks any property that Jadhran may have in the US and prohibits Americans from doing business with him. Jadhran has sought control of key oil terminals in Libya’s northeast and his attacks have hurt oil exports, according to the Treasury.