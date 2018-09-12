At least 3 killed in suicide attack near Iraq’s Tikrit

At least three people were killed and 11 wounded when a suicide bomber detonated a car full of explosives at a restaurant on a highway near the Iraqi city of Tikrit on Wednesday, Reuters reported, citing police and medical sources. The attacker targeted the Qala’a restaurant which is usually frequented by security forces members and paramilitary fighters. No group has claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attack. Al-Sumaria TV quoted a Health Ministry representative as saying that five people were killed and 32 wounded in the attack.