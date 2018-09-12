Skripal case only benefits those who wish to slap more sanctions on Russia – envoy to OPCW

Despite what the British side says, Russia didn’t have any plausible motive to poison former double agent Sergei Skripal, said Aleksandr Shulgin, Russia’s representative in the chemical weapons watchdog OPCW. He said the only side benefiting from the scandal is “those, who want to discredit the Russian leadership, hang red flags around our nation and chase it into a corner, impose new sanctions.” He reiterated that the poison used in the attack is not uniquely Russian, contrary to British reasoning in the case, with many nations, including Britain, having researched it in the past. Shulgin was speaking after giving a briefing on the case at the OPCW HQ in The Hague.