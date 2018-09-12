Merkel ‘takes seriously’ concerns about migrants’ crimes, says ‘no excuse’ for far-right violence

Chancellor Angela Merkel says that she takes Germans’ concerns about crimes committed by migrants seriously, but that there is “no excuse” for expressions of hate, the use of Nazi symbols, or violence in response. She told parliament on Wednesday she understands many are worried about violent crimes committed by migrants in the wake of the killing of a German man in Chemnitz for which an Iraqi and a Syrian have been arrested, AP reports. She also condemned the far-right demonstrations that broke out in the eastern city after the crime. “There is no excuse or justification for hate, for the use of violence by some, Nazi symbols, hostility against people who look different,” Merkel said. She also appealed to EU members to show solidarity to ensure the Frontex border agency has sufficient powers to be effective and help stop illegal migration.