NAFTA deal with US ‘imminently possible’ says Canadian FM

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland has indicated that Ottawa and Washington have cleared some of the obstacles in the way of a revised NAFTA deal. After talks with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Tuesday, Freeland said that “achieving that deal is going to require good will, good faith and flexibility on both sides, and we think that's imminently possible.” Freeland did not elaborate on the supposed breakthrough in the lingering talks, adding that it was “very important” to personally brief Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the latest progress. Freeland apparently offered the US limited access to Canada’s heavily guarded dairy market, Reuters reported citing Canadian sources with knowledge of the talks.