China ‘puts off licenses’ for US firms as tariff battle continues – business group

Chinese regulators are putting off accepting license applications from US companies in financial services and other industries until the two countries resolve a worsening tariff dispute, an official of an American business group said Tuesday. The disclosure is the first confirmation of fears among US firms that the battle over Beijing’s technology policy might disrupt access to China, AP said. The delay applies to industries Beijing promised to open to foreign competitors, according to Jacob Parker, vice president for China operations of the US-China Business Council. Officials told his group that applications from US companies won’t be accepted “until the trajectory of the US-China relationship improves and stabilizes.”