Leader of Greek coalition’s junior partner to oppose Macedonia name deal in parliament vote

The leader of the Greek ruling coalition’s junior partner warned on Tuesday he would not back the government if Macedonia’s name deal came to parliament for a vote. “If this agreement reaches the point of coming to Greece’s parliament we don’t have the popular mandate to continue to stay in the [coalition] government,” said Defense Minister and leader of Panos Kammenos (Independent Greeks party). However, he said that he did not see this as a likely outcome, Reuters reported. Parliamentary elections are due by the autumn of 2019, and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has said he does not expect elections before then. Macedonians will vote in a referendum on September 30 on a proposal to change the former Yugoslav republic’s name to North Macedonia. The use of the term ‘Macedonia’ is seen in Greece as a claim on its own province of the same name.