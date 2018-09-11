Zimbabwe declares cholera emergency in Harare as death toll over contaminated water rises to 20

Zimbabwe has declared a cholera outbreak in the capital Harare. Health Minister Obadiah Moyo said on Tuesday that 20 people died from the disease and more than 2,000 people were infected after drinking contaminated water. Harare city council has struggled to supply water to some suburbs for more than a decade, forcing residents to rely on water from open wells and community boreholes, Reuters said. The latest cholera outbreak came after burst sewers in the suburbs of Budiriro and Glenview contaminated water in boreholes and open wells, which are used by residents, according to said Moyo. The government has asked for help from the United Nations agencies and private companies to supply portable water.