Bus crash in S. India leaves at least 45 people killed – officials

A bus carrying pilgrims from a Hindu temple in the hills of south India plunged off a road on Tuesday, killing at least 45 people, AP reported, citing officials. They say at least 25 other people were injured. The driver lost control as he tried to avoid another bus on the crowded road leading from the popular Anjaneya Swamy temple in Telangana state, according to a local official. Passersby rushed to help, carrying the injured through thick grass and up the hill to the road.

