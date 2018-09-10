EU trade chief meets US counterpart 1st time after trade detente

European Union trade chief Cecilia Malmstrom met US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Monday, saying they had discussed how to achieve concrete results soon. It is the first time they have met since President Donald Trump dropped his threat to impose tariffs on EU cars. Malmstrom hosted Lighthizer in Brussels, and the two are set to meet again at the end of September. Malmstrom, the European Trade Commissioner, described the meeting as a first opportunity to follow through on an agreement between Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker two months ago. Lighthizer’s office said that experts would meet in October to identify tariff and non-tariff barriers that could be cut, with the trade chiefs following that up in November to finalize certain results.