Brexit deal ‘realistic’ in 6-8 weeks, EU’s negotiator Barnier says

The European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told a forum in Slovenia on Monday that it was “realistic” to expect a divorce deal with Britain in six to eight weeks, according to the British embassy to Slovenia. “I think that if we are realistic we are able to reach an agreement on the first stage of the negotiation, which is the Brexit treaty, within 6 or 8 weeks,” Barnier was quoted as saying. “Taking into account the time necessary for the ratification process, the House of Commons on one side, the European Parliament and the Council on the other side… we must reach an agreement before the beginning of November. I think it is possible.” European leaders are expected next week to announce that they will hold an extraordinary Brexit summit in November, the Guardian newspaper reported Monday. It added that the summit would most likely be held on November 13.