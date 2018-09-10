Florence likely to be major hurricane Monday morning, to remain through Thursday – NHC

Florence is expected to become a major hurricane on Monday morning and to remain one through Thursday, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) has said. The category-2 hurricane was located about 535 miles (860km) north-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 105mph (165kph), Reuters reports. The center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas on Tuesday and Wednesday, and will approach the southeastern coast of the United States on Thursday, according to the NHC.