At least 6 killed as Al Shabaab attacks Somalia govt building in capital

At least six people were killed on Monday in an Al Shabaab attack on a local government building in Somalia’s capital, Reuters reported, citing the director of an ambulance service and a witness. “We have carried six dead people and 16 others injured. The death toll may rise,” said Abdikadir Abdirahman, director of Amin Ambulance service. Earlier reports said a loud blast was heard in the capital Mogadishu on Monday and it was followed by gunfire. Huge clouds of smoke could be seen above the city, according to witnesses.