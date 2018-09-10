Falcon 9 rocket delivers Canada’s satellite Telstar 18 Vantage to orbit, booster lands

SpaceX completed the second successful summer launch for Canadian satellite operator Telesat early on Monday. A new Falcon 9 rocket was launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Launch Complex 40 at 12:45am, after more than an hours delay because of rain and lightning. Thirty-two minutes later, the Telstar 18 Vantage satellite was safely in orbit, on the heels of Telstar 19 Vantage, which was launched July 22 by another Falcon 9, Florida Today reported. Nine minutes after liftoff, the rocket’s first stage landed 400 miles offshore on the deck of SpaceX’s “Of Course I Still Love You” drone ship – the 29th successful landing by a Falcon booster.