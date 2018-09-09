At least 17 killed in South Sudan plane crash

At least 17 people died in a small aircraft crash in South Sudan on Sunday. The plane was traveling from Juba International Airport to the city of Yirol when it crashed by a river, reports Reuters, citing State Information Minister Taban Abel. There were 22 passengers on board, including three children. Three people survived the crash but two are still missing. One of the survivors, an Italian doctor working with an NGO, is reportedly in critical condition and undergoing surgery at Yirol Hospital.