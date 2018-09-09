Several injured after car rams into group of pedestrians in Moscow

Several people have been injured after a Volkswagen Polo ran over a group of pedestrians at a crosswalk on a boulevard in the southern part of Moscow. "According to the preliminary information, the driver lost control of the car and ran over a group of pedestrians,” the city’s traffic safety administration press service said, adding that the exact number of those injured is being verified. Local media meanwhile report, citing police sources, that at least 10 people were injured in the incident. Police and ambulances are working at the scene. Authorities said the driver did not try to flee the site of the crash and is now being questioned.