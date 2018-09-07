Turkey, Netherlands appoint ambassadors to mend ties

Turkey and the Netherlands on Friday appointed ambassadors to each other, as part of an agreement to normalize their relations, according to the Foreign Ministry in Ankara. Ties between the two states soured over the Netherlands’ decision to bar Ankara’s officials from campaigning among the Turkish diaspora before Turkey’s April 2017 constitutional referendum, when the Netherlands was holding its own elections. Turkey has been on a push to improve relations with European countries amid its worsening ties with the United States, Reuters said.