Merkel pledges Germany’s support in ending crisis between Qatar, 4 Arab nations

Chancellor Angela Merkel has said the dispute between Qatar and four other Arab nations shows how important cooperation is in the region. She pledged Germany’s support for constructive measures to end the crisis. At the opening of a Qatar-Germany business forum alongside Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Berlin on Friday, Merkel suggested the country’s diplomatic crisis with Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE was bad for the regional economy and security. According to the chancellor, “Germany is no party to the conflict but we support all constructive attempts to end the dispute.” Al Thani thanked Merkel for her support, saying Qatar appreciates Germany’s “very ethical stance against the illegal measures imposed upon us by our neighbors,” AP reported.