UK’s ex-EU ambassador warns of ‘sleepwalking into a major crisis’ over Brexit

Britain’s former ambassador to the European Union Ivan Rogers has warned that there is a higher risk of a Brexit crisis than financial markets are currently pricing in. The UK is due to leave the EU on March 29, and there is so far no full exit deal. Rogers, who served as EU ambassador from 2013 to 2017, said in a speech in Dublin: “There is now, in my view, a higher risk than the markets are currently pricing of a disorderly breakdown in Brexit negotiations, and of our sleepwalking into a major crisis,” the Guardian said. “Each side misreads each other’s real incentives and political constraints and cannot find any sort of landing zone for a deal, however provisional.”