Storm Florence likely to regain hurricane strength, Gordon may become extratropical system

Tropical storm Florence has weakened over the central Atlantic, but is likely to re-strengthen into a hurricane over the weekend, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday. The storm is located about 985 miles (1,590km) east-southeast of Bermuda packing maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100km per hour). “Swells generated by Florence will begin to affect Bermuda later today and reach portions of the US East Coast over the weekend,” Reuters said, citing the Miami-based weather forecaster. Tropical Depression Gordon continues to drift through central Arkansas and is expected to become an extratropical system over the weekend, the NHC said. The depression is about 30 miles (45km) south of Little Rock, Arkansas with maximum sustained winds of 10 miles per hour (20km/hour). A gradual increase in winds is expected.