Australia, New Zealand deploy 3 maritime patrol planes to enforce UN sanctions on N. Korea

Australia and New Zealand are sending three maritime patrol planes to Japan as part of the effort to enforce UN sanctions against North Korea. Australian Defense Minister Christopher Pyne said Friday his country would deploy two Orion aircraft to put economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea, AP reports. “Australia continues to work with partners to enforce sanctions to pressure North Korea to take concrete and verifiable steps to denuclearize,” Pyne said. “A stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific remains Australia’s priority.” New Zealand will deploy one Orion plane. Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said that until North Korea abides by its international obligations, it was essential to fully implement UN Security Council sanctions.