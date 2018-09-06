Pacific leaders ask US to return to Paris climate pact

Pacific island nations have declared climate change to be their “single greatest threat,” urging Washington to return to the Paris Agreement on climate, Reuters reported. Australia, which has backed away from its own commitment to Paris without exiting the pact, was among the 18 nations of the Pacific Islands Forum that made the call at a meeting of leaders on the tiny island state of Nauru. “Climate change presents the single greatest threat to the livelihood, security and well-being of Pacific people,” the leaders said in a communiqué, asking the US to return to the climate pact.