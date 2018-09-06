US, India in ‘detailed talks’ about halting Iran oil imports – State Dept

The United States and India are engaged in “very detailed conversations” over Washington’s request to completely stop India’s oil imports from Iran, Reuters reported, citing a senior US State Department official. “We’re asking all of our partners, not just India, to reduce to zero oil imports from Iran and so I’m confident that will be part of our conversation with India,” the official said on Thursday. The statement came ahead of high-level talks between the foreign and defense heads of India and the US. “There are very detailed conversations taking place between the US and India on just the technical issues related to going to zero and those conversations will continue.” India is a big buyer of oil from Iran.