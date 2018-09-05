Iraqi security forces use tear gas to disperse new protests in Basra

Iraqi security forces sprayed tear gas and fired into the air on Wednesday to try to disperse thousands of protesters in the southern city of Basra. The deaths of five protesters in clashes with security forces on Tuesday added to anger in the oil hub over poor government services, Reuters reports. Like other cities in the long-neglected south, Basra is plagued by electricity outages, unemployment, and entrenched corruption. Security and health sources said that 22 members of the security forces were injured on Tuesday in some of the worst unrest in the region for months. On Wednesday, some protesters tried to break down concrete barriers around the provincial governorate building.