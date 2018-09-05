Houthi movement prevented from attending Geneva peace talks on Yemen – report

Yemen’s Houthi movement said on Wednesday that its delegation was prevented from flying to Geneva to attend United Nations-sponsored peace talks, according to a report by the group’s al-Masirah TV. It said the UN could not secure required authorizations from the Saudi-led coalition which controls Yemen’s airspace, Reuters said. UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths wants Yemen’s government and the Houthi movement to work towards a deal to end the war, remove foreign forces from Yemeni territory, and establish a national unity government.