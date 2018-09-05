Seoul envoys meet N. Korea’s Kim to prepare for 3rd summit

South Korea said its envoys met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang on Wednesday to prepare for a third inter-Korean summit later this month, with hopes of putting momentum back into stalled talks between the North and the US on denuclearization, according to Reuters. South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s special envoys were led by the national security chief at the presidential Blue House, Chung Eui-yong, and the delegation included director of the National Intelligence Service, Suh Hoon. The envoys held talks with Kim and delivered Moon’s letter, and met with unspecified North Korean officials, according to Blue House spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom. The 11-member delegation was greeted in Pyongyang by Ri Son-gwon, chairman of a North Korean committee in charge of cross-border affairs, who has steered high-level inter-Korean talks, Moon’s press secretary Yoon Young-chan said.