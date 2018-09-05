US, EU trade chiefs to meet after Trump agrees to drop threat of tariffs on cars

US and EU trade chiefs will hold a first meeting in Brussels on Monday to pursue closer transatlantic ties after US President Donald Trump agreed to drop his threat of tariffs on EU cars, Reuters reported. European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom will host US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer at the first political level meeting of a new working group, the Commission said on Wednesday. The group, set up after a detente in July, is charged with finding ways to cut tariffs, boost US liquefied natural gas exports and to reform the World Trade Organization. Trade advisers and officials held a first meeting last month.