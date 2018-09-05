Israel closes sole people crossing with Gaza Strip after protest

The Israeli army has said it is closing its sole crossing for people with the Gaza Strip following a protest the previous day, just 10 days after it reopened it. “Yesterday, a violent riot was instigated in the area of the Erez crossing, with the participation of hundreds of Palestinian rioters,” the army said on Wednesday. “Subsequently, it was decided to close the Erez crossing until the damage caused by the rioters will be repaired.” The Palestinians were protesting against a US announcement Friday that it would cease all funding to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) which helps some three million needy refugees.