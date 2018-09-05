S. Korean presidential delegation talks in Pyongyang to set up new summit

A South Korean presidential delegation met with officials in Pyongyang on Wednesday to arrange a summit planned later this month and help rescue faltering nuclear diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang. The envoys began their trip with a meeting with Kim Yong-chol, a former spy chief who has been negotiating with the United States on nuclear issues, and Ri Son-gwon, chairman of the North’s agency that handles inter-Korean affairs, AP reported. It is unclear whether the South Korean officials will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the envoys are tasked with a crucial role at a “very important time” that could determine the prospects for lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.