Pakistan MPs elect new president from ruling party

Pakistani lawmakers elected a nominee from Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party to the ceremonial office of president Tuesday, further cementing its hold on power. Arif Alvi will replace President Mamnoon Hussain, who completes his five-year term on September 9, AP reported. Pakistan’s elections oversight body will certify the result on Wednesday. The president is elected by lawmakers from the National Assembly, the Senate and four provincial assemblies. Alvi, a senior member of Khan’s party from the southern Sindh province, faced little challenge from Aitzaz Ahsan, from the opposition Pakistan People’s Party, and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, a pro-Taliban, anti-US radical Islamist. However, the opposition failed to unify behind a single candidate.