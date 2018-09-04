France’s Macron appoints new environment, sports ministers in reshuffle

French President Emmanuel Macron appointed a former Green lawmaker as his new environment minister on Tuesday. The president was forced into the move after Nicolas Hulot, a popular eco-campaigner, resigned live on radio last week over “hollow commitments on environmental policy.” The nomination of Francois de Rugy to replace him reflected Macron’s desire to give the portfolio, which includes energy, to a career politician with experience balancing ideals with political realities, Reuters said, citing energy analysts. The president also named Roxana Maracineanu as sports minister to replace former Olympic fencing champion Laura Flessel, who said she was quitting for personal reasons. Hulot’s resignation was a blow for Macron. The president is still reeling from a bodyguard scandal in July as he prepares to embark on reforms to cut public sector jobs, tame the budget deficit and streamline the pension system.