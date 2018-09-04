Seoul’s envoy to deliver letter from President Moon to N. Korea’s Kim ahead of new summit

South Korea’s presidential envoy said on Tuesday he will deliver a letter from President Moon Jae-in to North Korean counterpart Kim Jong-un. Chung Eui-yong, chief of the national security office at the presidential Blue House, will be in Pyongyang on Wednesday to discuss the leaders’ third summit later this month, Yonhap reported. The envoy said he was seeking to discuss ways to achieve complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula as agreed by Moon and Kim during their first summit in April, according to Reuters. Seoul would continue to push for a joint declaration of an end to the 1950-53 Korean War within this year with the United States, Chung said.