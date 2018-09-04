Train service, air travel disrupted as Typhoon Jebi brings heavy rain, powerful winds to W. Japan

Heavy rain and crashing surf were striking western Japan as powerful Typhoon Jebi neared its Pacific coast Tuesday, disrupting train service and air travel. The typhoon, heading north, was forecast to make landfall later in the day and cross the main island of Honshu, AP reported. The Japan Meteorological Agency said it had sustained winds of 160km per hour with gusts to 215kph. More than 600 domestic flights have been cancelled, and high-speed bullet train service was suspended between Osaka and Hiroshima cities. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe cancelled a scheduled trip to Kyushu, Japan’s southernmost main island, to oversee the government’s response to the typhoon, Kyodo said.