Toll from explosion at munitions depot near Cape Town rises to 8 – S. Africa official

The death toll from an explosion at a South African munitions depot in Somerset West, near Cape Town, on Monday has risen to eight, Reuters reported, citing Theo Layne, a fire and rescue spokesman. The cause of the blast is not known, he said. Earlier reports said four people were killed in the explosion. The Rheinmetall Denel Munition depot is a joint venture between Germany’s Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH and South Africa’s state-owned arms maker Denel. Police have not yet issued a comment on the cause of the explosion.