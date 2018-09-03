EU Parliament might endorse any deal just 2 weeks before Brexit day – MP

The European Parliament expects to be able to endorse any deal with London just two weeks before Britain leaves the EU on March 29, a leading lawmaker said on Monday. The statement of Danuta Hubner, head of the parliament’s constitutional affairs committee that will first handle the agreement is highlighting how tight the schedule is to agree on divorce terms and future ties, Reuters said. The target to hold a vote would be a plenary session due March 11-14, according to Hubner. It was one of the first times a senior lawmaker has discussed the likely timing of the vote. The European legislature must endorse any Brexit deal for it to take effect, meaning a “no” vote could force Britain to leave the EU with no accord.