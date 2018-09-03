Polish, Russian investigators inspect wreckage of President Kaczynski plane crashed in 2010

Poland’s representatives and Russian investigators began on Monday a joint inspection of the wreckage of Polish President Lech Kaczynski’s plane, which crashed in 2010 near Smolensk in western Russia. The announcement about the new inspection was made by the official representative of the Russian Investigative Committee (SKR), Svetlana Petrenko. She said last week that the SKR has no questions left about the causes of the crash. The Polish side’s version about an explosion aboard the plane found no confirmation, TASS quoted her as saying. The Tu-154M airliner, carrying a high-level Polish delegation, crashed near the city of Smolensk on April 10, 2010, killing all 96 people on board.