Iranian FM Zarif in Damascus for talks with Syrian officials – report

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif traveled to Damascus on Monday for talks with Syrian officials, Reuters said, citing a Tasnim report. Last week, Iran’s defense minister traveled to Damascus and signed an agreement for defense cooperation between the two countries with his Syrian counterpart. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Iran, Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Monday, according to Fars. “I’m optimistic that this meeting will be successful and productive for the region, the people of Syria and the fight against terrorism,” Qassemi said. “One of the complicated issues today is Idlib which is the last stronghold of anti-government insurgents. The government of Syria is determined to put an end to this catastrophe,” Qassemi was quoted as saying.