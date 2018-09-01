Flight recorders of Boeing that wrecked in Sochi being studied – report

The flight recorders of a Russian Boeing 737 which skidded off the runway in Sochi upon landing, crashed into a riverbed, and caught fire are in “acceptable” condition, a source told TASS late on Saturday. The recorders have already been sent to Moscow to be analyzed. A probe into the incident has been launched by the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC), a civil aviation watchdog. Some 18 people were injured during the crash, while the aircraft caught fire and was partially destroyed. The only fatality of the incident was an airport employee who had a heart attack during rescue operation.