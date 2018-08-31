Seoul ‘sending special envoy’ to N. Korea to prepare for summit

South Korea said on Friday that it will dispatch a special envoy to Pyongyang on September 5 to discuss the timing of a summit between the two countries’ leaders. The meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is expected to take place later in the month. The special envoy will also discuss “establishing peace,” advancing inter-Korean ties, and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Reuters reported, citing a spokesman for South Korea’s presidential Blue House. The first summit in Panmunjom in April was the high point of a thaw in ties between the two states. At that meeting, it was agreed that Moon would visit the North’s capital in the autumn. However, the two met again in May in an unannounced meeting, also in Panmunjom.