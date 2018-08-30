Danish govt to set aside $110mn for hard Brexit in 2019 budget proposal – report

Denmark’s government has put 700 million Danish crowns ($110 million) aside in its 2019 budget proposal to deal with the potential costs of a hard Brexit, the finance minister in Copenhagen said. “We have a reserve pool of 700 million crowns to meet problems that may arise if Brexit ends with no deal or a situation where Britain doesn’t live up to the obligations they have,” Finance Minister Kristian Jensen said, according to Finans.dk. “It will be used when we know the consequences of the Brexit negotiations,” Jensen noted. It was not clear what the money would be used for, Reuters said.