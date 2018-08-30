S. Korea’s president nominates head of Joint Chiefs of Staff as defense minister

South Korean President Moon Jae-in nominated the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff as defense minister on Thursday. Jeong Kyeong-doo, 58, a former fighter pilot, would take over the ministry as the government seeks to reduce tension and build trust with North Korea. The nomination also comes at a time of uncertainty over relations with its main ally, the United States. Jeong, who is set to replace incumbent Song Young-moo, does not need parliament’s approval but must attend a hearing and answer legislators’ questions, Reuters said. He would be South Korea’s first defense minister with an air force background in 24 years.