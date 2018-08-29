Myanmar govt rejects UN report on genocide

A Myanmar government spokesman on Wednesday rejected a report by United Nations investigators that called for top generals to be prosecuted for genocide. The comments came a day after the UN report, which marked the first time the organization has explicitly called for Myanmar officials to face genocide charges over a brutal crackdown on Rohingya Muslims last year. “We don’t accept any resolutions conducted by the Human Rights Council,” said Zaw Htay, the main government spokesman, adding that the international community was making “false allegations.” Myanmar did not allow UN investigators to enter the country, he said. The country has insisted its military responded to a legitimate threat from Rohingya militants, who attacked police posts across the western Rakhine state, Reuters said.