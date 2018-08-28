Washington tells UN court it has no jurisdiction to rule in Iran sanctions case

The United States told UN judges on Tuesday they had no jurisdiction to rule on Tehran’s demand for them to order the suspension of nuclear-related sanctions against Iran. Tehran has argued that US President Donald Trump breached a 1955 treaty with his decision to re-impose the sanctions after withdrawing from a multilateral nuclear deal. US State Department lawyer Jennifer Newstead told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague that it “lacks prima facie jurisdiction to hear Iran’s claims.” She argued that the US has the right to protect its national security and other interests, AFP reports. The treaty “cannot therefore provide a basis for this court’s jurisdiction” in the case, she added. In the first day of hearings at the ICJ on Monday, Iran’s lawyers said the sanctions were threatening the welfare of its citizens and disrupting tens of billions of dollars’ worth of business deals.