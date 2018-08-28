France postpones non-essential travel by diplomats, officials to Iran

France has told its diplomats and Foreign Ministry officials to postpone indefinitely all non-essential travel to Iran. An internal memo seen by Reuters cited a foiled plot to bomb a rally held by an exiled Iranian opposition group near Paris, which was also attended by Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, as the reason. The document also describes a hardening of Tehran’s attitude towards France. Paris has been one of the strongest advocates of salvaging a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, which US President Donald Trump pulled out of in May. French oil and gas giant Total and its carmakers PSA and Renault have led an exodus of European companies from Iran, fearful of the extra-territorial reach of US sanctions.