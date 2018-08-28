Iran ‘unable to close’ Strait of Hormuz, unlikely to stop oil exports completely – Saudi adviser

The US sanctions on Iran are unlikely to stop Iranian oil exports completely, a long-time adviser at Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry said on Tuesday. Ibrahim al-Muhanna also said at an oil conference in Stavanger, Norway, that Iran would be unable to close the straits of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab even partially. Tehran would be the first to lose out on a move to block those major shipping routes, the adviser said, adding that any such action would trigger further sanctions on Iran, Reuters reports. Iran has said if it cannot sell its oil due to US pressure, then no other regional country will be allowed to do so either, threatening to block the Strait of Hormuz.