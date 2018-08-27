HomeNewsline

French president calls for trade discussion between US, Europe, China and Japan in Paris

Get short URL

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for trade discussions to be held between the US, Europe, China and Japan in November in Paris. In a speech to French ambassadors Monday, he said world trade rules aren’t currently working but “unilateralism and trade war is the worst response.” He proposed organizing a meeting on the issue on the sidelines of WWI commemorations on November 11 in Paris, since he has invited dozens of world leaders to the event including US President Donald Trump, who said he would come, AP reports.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies