UN investigators say Myanmar military chiefs should be prosecuted for genocide
Top Myanmar military leaders should be prosecuted for genocide against Rohingya Muslims, investigators working for the UN’s top human rights body said on Monday. The call, accompanying a first report by the investigators, amounts to some of the strongest language yet from UN officials. They have denounced alleged human rights violations in Myanmar since a crackdown began last August. The three-member “fact-finding mission” working under a mandate from the UN-backed Human Rights Council assembled hundreds of accounts by expatriate Rohingya, satellite footage and other information, AP said. The UN-backed Human Rights Council created the mission six months before a rebel attack on security posts set off the crackdown that drove hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fleeing to neighboring Bangladesh.