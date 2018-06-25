Taliban rejects pleas by Afghan elders, activists for ceasefire extension

The Taliban on Monday rejected pleas by Afghan elders and activists for an extension of this month’s ceasefire. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid dismissed the peace “slogans.” He also urged civil society activists and others not to join movements he said “played into the hands of US and international forces” the Taliban wants to force from the country, Reuters said. “Their objective is that we lay down our weapons and accept the regime imposed by the invaders,” the spokesman said in a statement. A truce over the three day Eid al-Fitr festival this month has given fresh impetus to the calls for peace, although many also dismiss the ceasefire as a Taliban trick.