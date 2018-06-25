Thailand’s general election to be held between February 24 and May 5 – deputy PM

Thailand will hold general election next year between February 24 and May 5, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said on Monday. The announcement signals the possibility of another delay of a vote that had tentatively been set for next February, Reuters said. Wissanu also said the ruling junta would lift a ban, in place since a 2014 coup, on some political activity by parties between September and December this year. However, a ban on campaigning will remain during that period, Wissanu said. The military has been running Thailand since the May 2014 coup when it ousted the civilian government of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.