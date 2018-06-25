France’s European Intervention Initiative against crises to include Britain

France has launched a military force with other countries including Britain outside the framework of the EU on Monday. The move is part of Paris’ plans to keep London close to European defenses after Brexit, Reuters said. The European Intervention Initiative aims to bring together a coalition of willing militaries ready to react to crises near Europe’s borders without NATO or the United States. France’s Defense Minister Florence Parly held a ceremony in Luxembourg at which Germany, Belgium, Britain, Denmark, Estonia, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal signed a letter of intent. The launch followed months of negotiations with Germany, which France also wants at the center of the force. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the decision, saying it would help modernize European militaries and make them quicker to mobilize.